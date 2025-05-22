DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Five killed in bus-van collision

May 22, 2025, 11:47 am IST

Tiruchirapalli: At least five people have lost their lives in a road accident on Thursday in Tamil Nadu. A government bus collided head-on-head with a private tempo van on the Thanjavur–Tiruchirapalli National Highway near the Sengkippatti bridge.

Meanwhile, at least eight persons have been killed in various rain-related incidents in the last two days in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This included the three fatalities in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, two persons, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city.

In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, three persons, including a boy, were killed in a wall collapse in the wake of heavy rains in the southern town., police said on Tuesday. Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar.

