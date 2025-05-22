Police arrest 2 ISI agents, busts sleeper cell network

New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted a sleeper cell network of ISI. The Delhi Police have also arrested two ISI agents during its secret operation from January to March 2025. The central agencies were also took part in this operation.

The arrested include a Nepali-origin ISI agent identified as Ansarul Mian Ansari. Authorities recovered several classified documents related to the armed forces from his possession. A chargesheet in this regard was filed in May, following which both the arrested ISI agents are now lodged in the national capital’s Tihar Jail.

Earlier the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two absconders, allegedly part of a sleeper cell network of ISIS, from the Mumbai airport. The duo, wanted in a 2023 case related to the fabrication and testing of IED’s Pune, were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 when they returned to India from Jakarta. The two accused, identified as Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala and Talha Khan.