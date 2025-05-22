Pakistan expels Indian High Commission official

Lahore: The Pakistani government has expelled a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on charges of involvement in espionage. The official has been declared persona non grata, and directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours. Persona non grata is a term used when a foreign diplomat is no longer welcome in the host country.

Pakistan summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where officials conveyed the government’s decision. Pakistan emphasised that diplomats and staff members of the Indian High Commission should not misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

This decision comes after India expelled official from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday. The official was declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within 24 hours.

Earlier on May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage. In reply, Pakistan also expelled an Indian official.