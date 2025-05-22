India’s core sector growth touch 8-month low in April

New Delhi: India’s infrastructure output surged by 0.5 per cent in April this year compared to the same period a year ago. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) touched 8-month low in April. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries measures the production of eight core industries and constitutes about two-fifths of the country’s industrial production.

Five of India’s core sectors – coal, natural gas, steel, cement, and electricity- recorded expansion during the last month.

Cement production increased by 6.7 per cent, coal production rose by 3.5 per cent, steel production witnessed an uptick of 3 per cent, electricity generation was up by one per cent, and natural gas production rose marginally by 0.4 per cent on an annual basis.

Conversely, petroleum refinery products declined by 4.5 per cent, fertilizer production slipped by 4.2 per cent, while crude oil production declined by 2.8 per cent in comparison with April, 2024.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production. Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) measures overall industrial growth.