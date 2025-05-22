BSF nabs Pakistani intruder

Amritsar: Border Security Force (BSF) troops have apprehended a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Amritsar. He was apprehended in the border area adjacent to the village of Karimpura in Amritsar (Rural).

The BSF jawans noticed suspicious movement along the border, after which the individual carrying Rs 330 in Pakistani currency was apprehended. He was handed over to local police after initial questioning. The Pakistani national is reportedly a 65-year-old man from Lahore. Apart from some money, nothing suspicious has been found on him so far.

Earlier in May, a Pakistani national was detained by the 117th battalion of the BSF after he illegally crossed the border under the border outpost Dariya Mansoor in Amritsar district.

Furthermore, BSF troops recovered two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones near the Ferozepur border in two separate operations on Wednesday. One was recovered in a farming field near the Palha Megha village, while the other was found stuck in the border fence near the village Gendu Kilcha.