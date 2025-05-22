Know difference between Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash

New Delhi: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the biggest religious journeys. Registration for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start from July 2025. Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash are in different places.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva lives in Kailash with Goddess Parvati. This mountain is mysterious in itself because, to date, no one has been able to climb it. Mount Kailash is in China. China occupied the Kailash Mansarovar shrine in 1962. Mount Kailash is located at an altitude of 6638 meters (21778 feet).

Adi Kailash is located in the last village of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, India. Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash are part of Panch Kailash. If you do not have a visa, then you can visit Adi Kailash.

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati reside at Mount Kailash and Adi Kailash. Those who cannot go to Mount Kailash visit Adi Kailash. However, this time, during the journey to Kailash Mansarovar, you will also get to visit Adi Kailash, Mansarovar, Parvati Lake and Gauri Kund, and Mount Kailash.