Must visit Rama Temples in chennai

Chennai: Rama is a major deity of Hinduism. He is the seventh avathar of the god Vishnu.Born to King Dashratha in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama.

Here are the Rama temples in Chennai you must visit.

Sri Rama, Sita And Lakshmana Temple, Madurantakam

Located just 50 km from Chennai, this temple celebrates Ram Navami on a grand scale. It is known for the idols of Rama and Sita holding each other’s hands.

Sri Ramajaneya temple, Pozhichalur

Built originally as a Hanuman temple, this temple has idols of Rama, Sita and Lord Anjaneya. It is popular for the self engraved “yanthram” or Anjaneya Beejatcharam at the bottom of the Anjaneya idol. years ago, this was declared as a unique phenomenon by a Vedic scholar making this temple a significant one.

Sri Rama Baktha Anjeyar Temple, Saidapet

Located in Saidapet which lies on the banks of the Adyar river, Sri Rama Baktha Anjeyar temple is deicated to Lord Rama and is famous for its architecture that stands testimony to the Vijayanagara empire.

Kodandaramar temple, West Mambalam

Located in the West Mambalam neighborhood in Chennai, the Kodandaramar temple is popular among local Rama devotees. The temple houses Lord Rama as ‘Pattabhirama’ and Sita as ‘Piratti’. It is known to be around 150 years old.