Know Key Secrets to a Successful Marriage

To build a long-term relationship we must keep in mind several things.

As per relationship experts, people must keep an account for emotional matters. This is very much essential for a relationship. Men and women should give equal importance to the feelings of the partner. The first thing needed for this is a positive communication between the partners.

Also Read: Know Why Hugging Is Actually Good for Your Health

Disagreements and fights are common when two people live together. Positive communications help to overcome these. As per a leading psychologist Dr. Dr. John M. Guttmann, if there is a ‘negative’ conversation between the partners, there should be five ‘positive’ conversations to solve the problem. 20 ‘positive’ conversations are needed to fully repair the damage of a ‘negative’ conversation and return the relationship to its warmth. John M. Guttmann calls this ‘magical ratio’.