Honda launches the X-ADV maxi scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has now launched the X-ADV maxi scooter in India. Honda has also started taking bookings for the X-ADV maxi scooter at the Honda BigWing Dealerships, and the delivery is planned to commence from June. It is offered India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.90 lakh.

The Honda X-ADV gets a 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, and it produces 57 hp of power at 6,750 RPM and 69 Nm of maximum torque at 4,750 RPM. It stands on a tubular steel frame, with dual LED headlights and DRL.

The Honda X-ADV gets a 17-inch front and 15-inch spoke wheel at the rear. The suspension duty is taken care by 41mm USD forks at the front and a spring preload adjustable monoshock on the rear. The braking setup includes dual radial mount four-piston calipers with 296mm discs up front and a single-piston caliper with 240mm disc at the rear.

The Honda X-ADV includes features like a USB Type-C charging port, a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. Also, Honda RoadSync app connectivity enables riders to receive calls and SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music and voice commands. It gets riding features like ride-by-wire technology, four default riding modes – Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimal traction in varying road conditions and a cruise control system.