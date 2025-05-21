Another Gulf country imposes outdoor work ban

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced outdoor work ban. The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait imposed a regulation that prohibits outdoor work from 11am to 4pm during the months of June through August. The measure, detailed in Administrative Resolution No. 535/2015, is aimed at protecting workers from the severe health risks posed by Kuwait’s extreme summer temperatures.

Starting in early May, PAM will also roll out a multilingual social media awareness campaign under the slogan “Their Safety is Most Important”, designed to educate both employers and workers about the importance of the midday work ban. PAM’s inspection teams will carry out unannounced visits to construction sites and other outdoor workplaces to ensure compliance. Employers who violate the rule will face legal penalties.

Also Read: Gulf country bans outdoor work

The authority emphasized that the regulation is designed to protect workers’ health and safety, not to reduce total working hours. It also reassured that measures will be taken to keep ongoing projects on track despite the timing restrictions.