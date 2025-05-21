iQOO launches new lineup of tablets

Mumbai: iQOO Pad 5 series was launched in China. The new lineup of tablets includes a base and a Pro variant. Both tablets are offered in Isle of Man, Grey Crystal and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) shades.

iQOO Pad 5 price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200). The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,800) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the iQOO Pad 5 Pro begins at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500), respectively.

The iQOO Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 16.10 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad 5 Pro comes with a 13-inch 3.1K (3,096×2,064 pixels) LCD panel with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness level.

iQOO has equipped the base Pad 5 with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The iQOO Pad 5 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It has similar RAM and storage support as the vanilla variant, and both models ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The iQOO Pad 5 carries an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera, while the Pad 5 Pro has 13-megapixel back and 8-megapixel front sensors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. The tablets support features like iQOO’s Game Superframe frame insertion technology and Game Super-resolution. The base and Pro variants are equipped with six and eight speakers, respectively.

The standard iQOO Pad 5 tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 266.43×192×6.62mm in size and weighs 590g. Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad 5 Pro is backed by a 12,050mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.