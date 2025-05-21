Gulf country bans outdoor work

Muscat: Oman has banned outdoor work in the country. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced a ban on outdoor work during peak midday hours from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, effective June through August. The decision was announced to protect workers from heat-related risks.

The regulation—outlined in Article (16), Clause (2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations—applies to construction sites and other open areas exposed to high temperatures. The Ministry also launched a Safe Summer campaign to raise awareness about heat stress and the importance of adhering to the midday work stoppage. Private sector companies are urged to comply with the rule to ensure worker safety.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2025: Another Gulf country announces holidays

The announcement comes as Oman experiences severe heatwaves. The Oman Meteorology Department has warned of further temperature spikes, especially in North & South Batinah, Dhahirah, North Sharqiyah, and Al Wusta regions.

Medical experts have advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure and stay indoors during peak heat hours to prevent heatstroke and related illnesses.