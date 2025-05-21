Retail inflation for farm and rural workers in India eases in April

New Delhi: The year-on-year inflation rates based on the all-India consumer price index for agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural labourers (CPI-RL) for April this year eased further to 3.48 per cent and 3.53 per cent, respectively. It was at 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent in April 2024. Data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed this.

The inflation rate has also come down on a month-to-month basis as corresponding figures for March 2025 stood at 3.73 per cent for CPI-AL and 3.86 per cent for CPI-RL. The inflation rate for agricultural and rural labourers has been steadily declining over the last six months.

Also Read: Honda launches the X-ADV maxi scooter in India: Details

The decline in inflation for farm and rural workers has also come in the backdrop of a fall in the country’s overall retail inflation to 3.16 per cent in April from 3.34 per cent in March to its lowest level since July, 2019.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, slowed to 1.78 per cent in April, compared to 2.69 per cent in March. This is for the third month in row that inflation has stayed below the RBI’s 4 per cent medium-term target. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has reduced its inflation forecast for 2025-26 to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent.