During menstruation, hormonal changes can cause bloating, mood swings, cramps, fatigue, and digestive issues. Avoiding certain things during your period can significantly help manage your health and ease menstrual discomfort.

Avoid these things for better health during your periods

1. Caffeine

Caffeine can constrict blood vessels and elevate stress hormones, which may worsen menstrual cramps and increase anxiety or irritability. It also acts as a diuretic, leading to dehydration and potentially more bloating or fatigue. Switching to herbal teas like chamomile or ginger during this time can help calm your system and reduce inflammation.

2. Salty foods

Excess salt causes water retention, leading to bloating and puffiness which are common complaints during menstruation. Processed snacks, canned soups, and fast food often contain high sodium levels. Opting for whole, fresh foods and drinking more water can flush out excess sodium and help you feel lighter.

3. Sugary foods and drinks

Refined sugars can spike and crash blood sugar levels, which can intensify mood swings, fatigue, and cravings. Moreover, sugar triggers inflammation, which may worsen cramps. Choosing natural sugars from fruits or complex carbs like oats can provide sustained energy and stabilise mood.

4. Heavy, greasy foods

Fried and fatty foods are harder to digest and can increase prostaglandin production—compounds that trigger uterine contractions and cramps. These foods may also contribute to indigestion and nausea. Lighter meals with healthy fats like avocado or nuts are a better choice.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol can dehydrate you, disrupt hormonal balance, and worsen symptoms like fatigue, mood swings, and cramps. It may also affect sleep quality and intensify menstrual headaches. If you’re craving a drink, consider non-alcoholic alternatives or mocktails made with hydrating ingredients.

6. Skipping meals

Missing meals can destabilise blood sugar levels, leading to irritability, headaches, and increased fatigue. It may also worsen cravings and lead to overeating later. Eating balanced meals and snacks regularly helps maintain energy and reduces period-related discomfort.

7. Intense workouts

While gentle exercise is beneficial, overly strenuous workouts can put additional stress on your body, which may worsen cramps or cause dizziness. Listen to your body and choose low-impact activities like walking, stretching, or yoga to stay active without overexertion.

8. Smoking

Smoking can reduce oxygen supply to the pelvic area and increase the intensity of cramps. It also contributes to hormonal imbalances and can worsen PMS symptoms over time. Quitting smoking or reducing exposure during your period can significantly improve symptoms and long-term reproductive health.

9. Wearing tight clothing

Tight clothes, especially around the waist and lower abdomen, can increase discomfort and restrict circulation, aggravating bloating and cramps. Choosing loose, breathable clothing during your period allows more comfort and can help your body relax and function better.