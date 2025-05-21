Zeno Emara electric motorcycle launched in India: Details

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Zeno launched its first electric motorcycle Emara in the Indian market. Zeno Emara can be bought in three ways: full ownership and battery as a service (BaaS )in prepaid and postpaid methods. The Zeno Emara has been launched at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for full ownership (product + two batteries). The company is offering a Rs 19,000 discount as an introductory offer for the first 5,000 orders. Similarly, the motorcycle can be bought under the BaaS subscription for Rs 79,000 and the company is offering a Rs 15,000 discount for the first 5,000 orders.

In the initial phase, two prepaid subscriptions are available with the Zeno Emara: pre-paid and post-paid. Owners, who opt for a pre-paid model, will have two options, curated around the daily riding range. The basic plan will cost Rs 1,500/month, ensuring 48 kWh of energy, suitable for a daily riding range of 40 kilometres or less. The advanced plan is for those who ride 100 kilometres and most, and the plan will cost Rs 2,500/month (120 kWh of energy). The post-paid or pay-as-you-go plan for Zeno Emara will cost the rider Rs 52 per kWh.

Zeno Emara electric motorcycle has twin swappable batteries, each carrying 2 kWh of energy. The 4 kWh battery pack offers a real-world range of 100 kilometres. The 500-watt onboard charger will take roughly five hours to fully charge the batteries. The optional DC fast charger takes 90 minutes to fully charge the batteries. Powering the Zeno Emara is a 4 kW (peak: 8 kW) motor, which is torque-rated at 330 Nm. The claimed top speed is 95 kmph.

Zeno Emara is positioned as an EV alternative for 100-150 cc internal combustion motorcycles. It features all-LED lights, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes, telescopic and twin-coil suspensions, a long seat, a USB charger and colored-digital display. The payload is 250 kilograms and the body can be customised into several options, depending upon the customer needs.

The company has opened pre-bookings for Rs 999. Zeno Emara comes with a 5-year/50,000 kilometres warranty on vehicle, motor and battery.