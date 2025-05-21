Kolkata Sky Sighting: Drones Trigger Espionage Probe

Multiple drone-like objects were sighted over Kolkata on Monday night, triggering a security alert and prompting a multi-agency investigation. Eyewitnesses reported seeing 8 to 10 such flying objects hovering over prominent locations, including the Hastings area, Vidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge), Maidan, and Park Circus. These areas are not only densely populated but also strategically significant, including Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

According to officials, the mysterious objects appeared to come from Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district. Their flight path across sensitive military and civilian zones raised suspicions, especially given recent tensions involving drone activity across the India-Pakistan border. The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed report on the incident to assess the potential threat level.

The Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Detective Department have launched a full-scale probe. Authorities are exploring all possibilities, including espionage, given the unusual nature of the event and the strategic locations involved. Officials stressed that no conclusions had yet been drawn, but the seriousness of the situation has led to heightened surveillance and further intelligence coordination.