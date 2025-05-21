Eid Al Adha 2025: Another Gulf country announces holidays

Kuwait City: Kuwait announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for the public sector. Government employees will get June 5 to June 9 off for the Islamic holiday. Normal work will resume on Tuesday, June 10.

Eid Al Adha, one of Islam’s holiest festivals, will be observed in Kuwait on Friday, June 6, according to astronomical projections by the Al Ojairi Scientific Center. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. In a statement, the center confirmed that the crescent marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will be born at dawn on May 27, corresponding to the 29th of Dhu Al Qi’dah.

The crescent is expected to be visible over Kuwait’s horizon for 43 minutes after sunset on May 28, signifying the beginning of the new month. Based on these calculations, the Day of Arafah, the key day of pilgrimage in Mecca, will fall on Thursday, June 5, followed by Eid Al Adha on Friday.

The center added that the crescent will also be observable across Arab and Islamic capitals for periods ranging between 40 and 58 minutes, affirming widespread visibility and alignment with astronomical forecasts.

In the UAE, Arafah Day, which is considered the holiest day in Islam, falls on Dhul Hijjah 9 — will be a holiday in UAE. This will be followed by a three-day break for the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10-12). The Eid Al Adha break will then run from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, in the UAE. However, official dates are subject to sighting of the Moon.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command, a moment honored by millions of Muslims through prayer, charity, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock.