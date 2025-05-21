Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 70,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply in Kerala after one day. Gold price again crossed Rs 71,000 mark. Gold is trading at Rs 71,440, higher by Rs 1760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8930, up by Rs 220.

Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,730/10 gram. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,735/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 97,880/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened higher by 0.64% or Rs 603 at Rs 95,444/10 gram, falling by Rs 1,900 in the last one month, from its all-time high levels. Silver July futures contracts also opened slightly higher by Rs 332 or 0.34% at Rs 97,620/kg.

On Tuesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 94,841 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.65% and silver July futures contract settled at Rs 97,288 per kilogram with a gain of 1.92%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,300.72 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $3,304.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.15 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,054.15 and palladium gained 0.1% to $1,014.54.