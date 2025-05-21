Gujarat ATS Nabs Two, Including Minor, for Hacking Indian Sites, Posting Anti-India Messages

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals, including a minor, for allegedly hacking Indian websites and posting anti-India content online. The suspects, identified as a minor and Jaseem Shahnawaz Ansari from Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district, were reportedly operating a Telegram channel named ‘AnonSec’ where they showcased evidence of their cyberattacks. Their activities came to light during Operation Sindoor, which was launched following alerts about cyberattacks on Indian sites.

According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, Inspector Dhruv Prajapati received intelligence on the suspects, prompting the formation of a special investigation team. The suspects’ mobile devices were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. It was discovered that before ‘AnonSec’, they had run two other Telegram channels — ‘EXPLOITXSEC’ and its backup ‘ELITEXPLOIT’ — which were later rebranded. The backup channel was created to ensure continuity in case the primary one was taken down.

Despite not completing their Class 12 education, the duo reportedly developed advanced hacking skills within 6 to 8 months. The investigation also revealed that they had posted anti-national messages online. An FIR has been registered, and the ATS continues to investigate the scope of their activities and any potential links to other cybercrime networks.