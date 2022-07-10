Goa Congress leader’s explosive remarks amid mutiny rumors: ‘Rs 40 crore to join BJP’

Girish Chodankar, a former leader of the Goa Congress, claims that party MLAs were offered Rs 40 crore to join the BJP. This is occurring amid allegations of a mutiny, with at least six MLAs set to join the BJP soon under the leadership of senior leader Digambar Kamat.

Chodankar claims that industrialists and the coal mafia are calling Congress legislators on the phone. He added that some MLAs told Dinesh Gundu Rao, the in-charge for Goa, about this information.

Michael Lobo, the party’s head, on the other hand, denied rumours that several party officials were planning to join the BJP. ‘These rumours have been spread deliberately ahead to the Assembly session,’ he claimed.

‘These are all rumours. There’s nothing as such. The Assembly [session] is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I’ve not been told, if I’m told, I’ll tell you first,’ he said.