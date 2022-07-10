Government of Delhi to begin special campaign for Dust-Control norms: Minister

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Sunday that the Delhi government will launch a special initiative on July 15 to register building and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres online in order to self-monitor compliance with dust control guidelines. He warned that those who don’t register their sites risk penalties.

In an effort to reduce dust pollution in the city, a portal for the registration of construction and demolition sites was founded in October of last year. The project’s supporters are expected to self-assess their compliance to dust quality assurance and publish a self-declaration on the portal every two weeks. The platform enables officials to assess and collect fines, conduct site inspections, and submit reports online.

Between July 15 and July 30, a special campaign will be launched to encourage the registration of such sites on the C&D portal. According to Rai, up to 600 project proponents have signed up on the portal so far. ‘The DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) will take action against those who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the portal for self-assessment of dust control norms.’