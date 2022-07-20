The United States to provide Ukraine four more HIMARS.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday that the country will send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine as part of the most recent military aid initiative to support Kyiv in the face of a relentless assault by Russian soldiers.

After Western-provided weaponry were used to attack Russian supply lines, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier this week gave generals the order to prioritise destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery systems.

Russian forces are advancing across the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and have taken control of around one-fifth of the nation nearly five months after President Vladimir Putin authorised the invasion.

Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies on Ukraine, ‘(We) will keep finding creative ways to sustain our long-term support for the brave men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces and we will tailor our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition, and the sheer firepower to defend itself.’

In order to assist Kyiv hold out against Russian artillery superiority in manpower and ammo, the West has provided Ukraine with longer-range heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Using various multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West, Ukraine claims to have carried out successful attacks on 30 Russian logistics and ammo sites.

Compared to Ukraine’s previous arsenal of Soviet-era artillery, HIMARS has a greater range and greater accuracy.

Austin stated that in addition to artillery munitions, the new package would also include rounds for multiple launch rocket systems.

With the most recent package, Ukraine would have received 16 HIMARS in total from the United States.

Since the start of the war, the United States has spent $8 billion on security support, including $2.2 billion only last month.