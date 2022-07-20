Wickremesinghe becomes Sri Lanka’s next president; protests are minimal

On Wednesday, Sri Lankan parliamentarians elected acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe to be the nation’s next leader in the hopes that his extensive expertise in politics and administration would aid in rescuing the island nation from a dire economic and political situation.

Despite public resentment of the ruling class following months of severe gasoline, food, and medical shortages, the six-time prime minister received 134 votes in the 225-member parliament.

The 73-year-old leader declared after his victory that ‘our country is facing huge challenges and we have to embark on a new strategy to realise the expectations of the people.’ ‘Now we must all work together.’

With only approximately 100 people assembled on the steps of the presidential secretariat, the demonstrators’ response was largely muted, but some promised to focus their efforts on ousting Wickremesinghe.

‘We are stunned. He is a person who uses great guile to handle things ‘Damitha Abeyrathne, a protester, described the chief. ‘He’ll begin exerting new kinds of control over us. We shall relaunch our campaign as protestors.’