Kerala Weather May 7: Thunderstorms Likely Amid Rising Heat

Wednesday’s weather in Kerala will feature a mix of sunshine, high clouds, and scattered thunderstorms across several areas. Cities such as Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam are expected to experience storm activity later in the day. Here’s a detailed look at the city-wise forecast:

Kochi:

Temperatures will range between 27°C (min) and 33°C (max), with the real feel reaching 39°C due to high humidity. Sudden rain showers in the afternoon may cause minor disruptions, so residents should stay prepared.

Kozhikode:

The city will see similar temperatures, with a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C. The perceived temperature will also touch 39°C. Outdoor conditions may be uncomfortable during the hotter hours due to high humidity. Light clothing and regular hydration are recommended.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The capital will see a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C, but humidity will push the real feel up to 40°C. Brief but intense rainfall, possibly accompanied by lightning, is likely later in the day. People should limit outdoor plans during late afternoon when storm chances are highest.

Kollam:

With temperatures between 26°C and 33°C and a real feel of 39°C, afternoon thunderstorms are expected in parts of the district. Locals should stay updated with weather alerts and be cautious as conditions can shift quickly.