The 76-year-old father of Elon Musk alleges that sperm banks are pursuing him for his ‘genetic material.’

Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s father, made another unsettling assertion not long after it was revealed that he had fathered a second child with his stepdaughter, which many found worrisome. According to the 76-year-old, a sperm bank in Colombia is pleading for his ‘genetic material.’ Errol Musk stated, ‘I have a company in Colombia who want me to contribute sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women,’ in a statement to The Sun. Why would they go to Elon when they could simply go to the ‘guy who produced Elon,’ he questioned. The notion isn’t entirely logical because sperm banks typically choose younger athletes over ‘older’ ones.

He has not been promised financial advantages in exchange for his sperm, according to a report in The Sun, but he claims he might be eligible for other benefits if he chooses to donate his sperm.

‘They haven’t offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff.’

Errol was asked if he would donate his sperm rather than charge for it, and he responded, ‘Well, why not?’.

As per a The Sun report, Errol has previously expressed his desire to have more children and his belief that ‘the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce’.

‘If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to,’ he said, adding ‘if I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist.’

The majority of sperm banks impose a maximum age limit for donors between the ages of 35 and 40 because, according to the news website Jezebel, fathering children as an older man has been linked to an increased risk of a number of unfavourable health outcomes, including low birth rate and seizures. The website notes that the unnamed sperm bank ‘is operating fairly far away from typical industry norms’ if they ‘truly are urging a 76-year-old to be a recruit.’