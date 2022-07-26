UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE announced Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees. Muharram 1, which marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H) will be a paid holiday for government employees in the country. This year Muharram 1 will fall on Saturday, July 30. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Saturday, July 30, would be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees to mark the Islamic new year.