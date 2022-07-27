New Airstrikes; Russia Targets Black Sea Regions Of Ukraine

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv on Tuesday, destroying private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, according to the Ukrainian military. Russian bombers and fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military says. Private buildings and port infrastructure were hit in Odesa and Mykolaiv, Ukraine’s Operational Command South says. This is despite agreements to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Russia’s top diplomat says Moscow is ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war. But he claims that Kyiv’s Western allies oppose any kind of peace deal.

The UK Defense Ministry says there was no indication a Ukrainian warship or anti-ship missiles were at the port of Odesa. Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians, Ukrainian president’s office says. In the eastern Donetsk region, shelling continued along the entire front line. Russia’s targeting processes are routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach. ‘Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability’.

Donetsk regional governor accuses Russian troops of using cluster munitions and calls for civilians to evacuate. Institute for the Study of War: Moscow using mercenaries from Wagner Group to capture Vuhledar Power Plant. Russian focus is on capturing Bakhmut, which the Russian military needs to press its eastern offensive. Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov says strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday and damaged a car dealership.

Moldovan foreign ministry: A Moldovan citizen was killed and another wounded in what it claims was a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s border with Ukraine. The unconfirmed report said the attack occurred at a border checkpoint in Russia’s Bryansk region. ‘The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects — hospitals, schools, movie theaters,’ Syniehubov says. German minister: Moscow wants ‘the complete subjugation of Ukraine and its people’.