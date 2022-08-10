G7 foreign ministers demand that Russia return Ukraine’s nuclear reactor to Zaporizhzhia.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries’ foreign ministers urged Russia on Wednesday to immediately return full control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine.

The foreign ministers stressed in a statement made public in Germany that ‘the Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its soldiers from within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders and respect Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty.’

In light of this, ‘we demand that Russia promptly return full control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and all nuclear facilities located inside Ukraine’s internationally recognised boundaries to Ukraine in order to ensure their safe and secure operations.’