Monkeypox vaccine could become limited in UK by this month.

According to the Financial Times, Britain will run out of monkeypox vaccine in two to three weeks because there are only slightly more than 8,300 doses left in the country.

The report further stated that shipments of a new order of 100,000 doses would not start up again until late September.

While supply is currently extremely limited, the NHS anticipates receiving more doses in the upcoming weeks, according to a spokesperson for the NHS. ‘The NHS has quickly set up capacity to offer the monkeypox vaccine to those eligible in line with UKHSA’s guidance,’ the spokesperson said.

According to Dr. Mary Ramsay, director of Clinical Programs at UKHSA, ‘the recent and sudden global outbreak of monkeypox has caused a huge upsurge in demand for these limited stocks around the world.’

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated last week that there are ‘early signs’ that the monkeypox outbreak in the nation is plateauing and that its spread has slowed.

As the outbreak of the viral disease picks up steam primarily in Europe in June, the British government advised that gay and bisexual men who are at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox should be provided with a vaccine.