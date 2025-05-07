Rajnath Singh Meets Military Chiefs After Operation Sindoor Strikes

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force following the Indian Armed Forces’ execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist hideouts late Wednesday night. The Ministry of Defence announced a press briefing scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday to provide more information on the strikes. This operation marks India’s most extensive military action inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since the 1971 war, as reported by CNN.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The Indian Armed Forces used precision-guided munitions and loitering drones to strike nine identified terror targets—four located in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes aimed to eliminate senior leadership of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both responsible for orchestrating multiple attacks against India.

The Defence Ministry emphasized that the operation was carefully planned to avoid escalation and did not target any Pakistani military facilities. All strikes were launched from Indian territory using accurate intelligence inputs. The operation was a joint effort by all three branches of the armed forces, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitoring its execution throughout the night. Sources confirmed that all designated targets were successfully destroyed in the operation.