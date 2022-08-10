UK implores water companies to take ‘precautionary measures’ to safeguard supplies

In light of the upcoming heatwave, Britain’s environment minister George Eustice encouraged water firms to take preventative measures to safeguard water supplies and mitigate the consequences of the prolonged dry weather.

In a meeting with water company executives, Eustice urged them to take the required steps, such as replacing leaky pipes, in order to protect water supply.

In a statement, Eustice said the country was going through its driest summer in 50 years. ‘I have urged them to take any precautionary steps needed to protect essential supplies as we go into what is likely to be a very dry autumn,’ he added.

‘All water corporations have told me that the availability of water is secure across the nation.’

The British government announced last month that it had begun implementing drought strategies, which involved conserving water to safeguard supplies in the wake of record-breaking temperatures.