Venezuela wants to reestablish military ties with Colombia, says minister.

Venezuela will seek to reestablish military ties with its neighbour Colombia, the country’s defence minister said on Tuesday, following years of hostility between the two countries.

According to the Venezuelan defence ministry’s Twitter account, Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino stated that he had received instructions from President Nicolas Maduro to contact Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez in order to ‘reestablish their military relations.’

The Colombian defence ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The two countries are working to repair diplomatic ties after Caracas severed them in 2019 in response to a US-backed attempt by the Venezuelan opposition to move humanitarian aid into the country from Colombia, which Caracas saw as aggression from Bogota.

