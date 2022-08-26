Communication links in Pakistan’s Balochistan province disrupted by floods.

In addition to being hit by flash floods, Pakistan’s Balochistan province lost contact with the rest of the country after overnight rains, according to officials, as the South Asian country attempts to deal with the humanitarian catastrophe.

More than 30 million people in Pakistan have been impacted by historic monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks, the nation’s climate change minister said on Thursday, describing the situation as ‘a humanitarian catastrophe caused by climate change of epic proportions.’

The authorities’ challenges in organising rescue and relief operations in the area are exacerbated by the loss of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links.

In order to deal with the consequences of severe rains that caused major floods and more than 900 fatalities, Pakistan has appealed for assistance from the international community.

Balochistan is currently shut off from the rest of the nation by suspended air, road, and rail networks.

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) posted on Twitter that phone and data services have been affected in Quetta and the other major cities in the province ‘due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan optical fibre cable.’

This extraordinary scenario is being resolved, it was added.

As part of his efforts to mobilise all resources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with ambassadors and other top diplomats in Islamabad, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.