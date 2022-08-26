Egyptian Central Bank raises the cash withdrawal limits

Customers’ bank accounts now have a maximum cash withdrawal limit, and there are no longer any limitations on the amount that can be deposited.
The central bank had a restriction in place that limited withdrawals to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,600), but Hassan Abdalla, the newly appointed governor of the bank, said in a circular that the bank will now permit withdrawals of up to 150,000 pounds.
The 2020 rule states that the restrictions were put in place as a part of a strategy to lessen the coronavirus epidemic. However, bankers claim that by limiting the quantity of available cash, the limits have helped to contain the underground market for foreign exchange.
