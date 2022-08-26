Hours after opening, a dangerous gigantic slide in the US was shut down.

A huge slide in a park in Detroit, the biggest city in the U.S. state of Michigan, was shut down the same day it opened after kids tried to slide down it and were launched into the air.

Children who are wearing gunny sacks can be seen being fully launched into the air and slamming into the massive slide’s metal frame. On social media, the same video has become very popular.

‘We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully, after our small adjustment, we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment,’ the park made a statement on its Facebook page in the wee hours of Saturday, after closing down the slide on Friday itself.

Social media users flocked to the comments section of the post announcing the temporary closure for ‘readjustments’ after discovering the slide, which reportedly costs $1 to ride.

‘Listen, now. Please pay attention to what I have to say. Make it steeper,’ a person playfully suggested.

The management of the park later clarified that they had altered the slide, cleaned the surface, and sprayed water on it between rides to help control the pace, luring patrons to do it again.