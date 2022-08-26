Officials from Finland, Sweden and Turkey to meet for discussing Turkish concerns

On Friday, representatives from Turkey, Finland, and Sweden were scheduled to meet at an unknown location in Finland to address security issues that Turkey raised as a condition for approving the accession of the two Nordic nations to NATO.

The three nations agreed to cooperate after signing a memorandum of understanding at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June, according to Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, who stated earlier that the first meeting between officials would aim to establish contacts and set goals for cooperation.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic countries applied to join NATO. Turkey, however, objected, claiming that they had placed arms embargoes on Ankara and supported organisations that it considered terrorist.

The Nordic nations contend that by signing the memorandum, they did not consent to any specific extraditions, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has asked that they transfer people Turkey is seeking on terrorism-related charges from Sweden and Finland.