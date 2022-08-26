Suspended Thai Prime Minister states that he will remain as defence minister

In his first direct address to the public since a court ordered him to stop serving as prime minister while it reviews his term limit, suspended Thai leader Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on social media that he will continue in his position as defence minister.

The second-largest economy in Southeast Asia is led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in an acting capacity.

Late on Thursday, Prayuth said on his official Twitter account, ‘I will continue to execute my duty and responsibility as defence minister for the people and Thailand every day.’

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday decided to hear a petition brought by the main opposition party arguing that Prayuth’s years spent as the chief of a military junta after he took power in a 2014 coup, should count toward his overall time in office. The constitution stipulates a term limit of eight years for the prime minister

The debate over Prayuth’s term limit is the most recent episode in nearly two decades of sporadic political unrest, which has included two coups and violent demonstrations. These unrests were caused by opposition to military involvement in politics and demands for more representation as political awareness has increased.

Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesperson, stated on Friday that the cabinet is still operating normally.