Investigators believe that a Russian ‘deep cover-spy’ interacted openly with NATO officials in Naples.

According to reports, investigators in Italy have uncovered a Russian spy who allegedly ‘charmed her way into NATO circles.’

A woman named Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, according to researchers from Bellingcat, a Dutch investigative journalism organisation that specialises in fact-checking and open-source intelligence, pretended to be a Latin American jewellery designer, travelled the world as a Peruvian socialite, and made friends in the NATO offices in Naples while working as a deep-cover spy.

The detectives labelled the woman as a ‘GRU unlawful.’

Between 2009 and 2011, ‘Maria Adela,’ who allegedly had a German father, is said to have visited Malta and Rome and attempted to apply for a German passport. She got a Russian passport, according to the investigators, in 2006.

Additionally, ‘Maria Adela’ is said to have wed an Italian. The man, according to the investigators, was born in Moscow and was a citizen of both Russia and Ecuador. According to reports, the man passed away in 2013.

According to reports, the woman’s mother abandoned her in the former Soviet Union in 1980 while she was travelling there to attend the Olympics.

The mother supposedly left for Peru and never came back. A Russian family that had become friends with her mother adopted her. Maria alleged that she was maltreated by her adoptive parents when she was a child.