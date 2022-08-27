Russian forces in Syria accuse Israel of attacking research facility with jets

Russia’s forces in Syria confirmed on Friday that four Israeli jets launched four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs on Thursday targeting a research facility near Masyaf, according to Russian media.

According to Tass and RIA, Syrian troops employing Russian-made anti-aircraft weaponry shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs. According to him, the attacks caused damage to the facility’s equipment.

Russian military have remained in Syria since 2015, when they helped President Bashar al-Assad turn the tide of a civil conflict in his favour.

For several years, Israel has launched assaults on what it calls Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed troops, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have deployed to assist Assad in his war against anti-government forces.