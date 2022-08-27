Ukraine’s electricity supply restored by Russian-owned nuclear plant

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility reconnected two of its six reactors to the Ukrainian grid on Friday, according to the national nuclear corporation Energoatom.

The world’s largest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, was cut off from the Ukrainian grid for the first time on Thursday after a fire triggered by shelling damaged a power line, according to Kyiv.

‘Thus, despite many provocations by the invaders, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to work inside the Ukrainian energy grid,’ Energoatom stated in a statement after the second reactor was linked.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, acquired control of the nuclear reactor in March, though it is currently run by Ukrainian Energoatom specialists.

The first reactor was restarted at 2.04 pm local time (1104 GMT), and the second at 9.15 pm, according to Energoatom. The two reactors are the only ones at the site that are operational.