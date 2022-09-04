Five Palestinians executed by Hamas authorities in Gaza

According to the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza, five Palestinians were put to death on Sunday, two of them for allegedly spying for Israel in 2015 and 2009.

The early morning hanging and firing squad killings were the first since 2017 in the Palestinian Territories. Human rights organisations have criticised Gaza’s executions of death row in the past.

None of the condemned men’s complete names were given in the ministry announcement. Three were claimed to have received murder convictions. The two convicted spies, who are 44 and 54 years old, allegedly provided Israel with intelligence that resulted in the murder of Palestinians.

The administration of Israel’s intelligence services, the Prime Minister’s Office, refuses to comment.

‘Following the completion of all legal proceedings, the execution was carried out. Once all those found guilty had been given full access to legal representation, the decisions had been made final and implementation was required,’ the declaration reads.