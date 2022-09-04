Rajapaksa receives a government house and security upon his return, according to officials

After his return to the nation he had fled in July due to economic upheaval, the government gave the deposed president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an official apartment and protection, according to two top officials.

Rajapaksa left the city in the early hours of July 13 after Colombo was rocked by widespread rallies and angry protesters assaulted his official apartment and office.

He left after reaching Singapore and went to Thailand afterwards.

Emails requesting comment on Rajapaksa’s homecoming were not immediately answered by the president’s office or a Sri Lankan government spokeswoman.

Before being taken to the mansion designated by the administration, the former president had a meeting with a group of politicians and members of the ruling party early on Saturday morning at the airport.

Rajapaksa has not disclosed his plans, according to a senior official.

According to an official, Rajapaksa ‘told us last night that he needed some time since he wasn’t even permitted to come out of his room due to security considerations,’ adding that Rajapaksa had been denied access to the gym.

He will let us know what he wants to do after spending some time at home, according to the official, who declined to give his name.

Sri Lanka, which is going through its greatest economic crisis since gaining independence, and the International Monetary Fund this week came to an agreement at the staff level for a loan of $2.9 billion.