Canada seeks suspects in 10-death stabbings and 15-injuries

In an early-Sunday stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and at least 15 injured, largely in a thinly populated indigenous village, Canadian police searched for two suspects.

The stabbings at 13 different crime locations were among the deadliest mass murders in Canadian history and are sure to have an impact on the entire nation, which is not used to the kind of large-scale violence more frequently seen in the United States.

The horrifying attacks of today have shocked and devastated me, the prime minister Justin Trudeau remarked. As Canadians, we lament with the people of Saskatchewan and all those impacted by this horrific violence.

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, were identified as the two suspects by police, who also provided images and descriptions of them, but no more information regarding their whereabouts or the victims.

Native American elders made a statement that suggested the attacks might have been motivated by drugs.

According to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, this is the damage that occurs when dangerous illegal narcotics enter our communities. The association speaks for 74 Saskatchewan First Nations.

According to the woman’s former partner and local media, a mother of two was one among the 10 fatalities.

Speaking to the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Michael Brett Burns said, ‘It’s disgusting how prison time, drugs, and alcohol can wreck many lives’.