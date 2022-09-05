Israel to prohibit Boeing 747s and other four-engine aircraft due to environmental issues

To reduce noise and air pollution, Israel’s airports authorities announced a ban on Boeing 747 and similar four-engine aircraft beginning March 31, 2023.

As part of a bigger strategy to rehabilitate the surrounding environment, the authority said it had previously informed airlines that huge planes would be unable to land at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv beginning in the summer of 2023.

The rule mostly applies to cargo aircraft, as most, if not all, carriers have discontinued use of 747 and other four-engine planes on trips to Israel.

El Al has already decommissioned its 747 fleet and now flies long-haul routes with twin-engine Boeing 777 and 787 planes. Competitors employ the same Boeing planes or equivalent Airbus planes as Ben Gurion, however some still utilise 747s for freight.

Operation of four-engine aircraft will be permitted only in extreme circumstances and with a special licence.