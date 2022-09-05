Sichuan earthquake kills seven people, shocks the provincial capital.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook China’s Sichuan province, the biggest to hit the region since 2017, killing at least seven people and rattling Chengdu and other distant provinces.

Landslides damaged some roads and homes around the epicentre, and communications were disrupted in at least one location, according to state media.

There was no damage to dams or hydroelectric units within 50 kilometres (31 miles) of the epicentre, but the provincial grid was damaged, affecting approximately 40,000 end-users.

The epicentre was in the mountains around 226 kilometres southwest of Chengdu, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Earthquakes are widespread in Sichuan’s southwestern region, particularly in its western mountains, a tectonically active area at the eastern limit of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

Laura Luo, who lives in Chengdu, a city of over 21 million people, was on her way to her apartment building when she noticed others fleeing their high-rise buildings in terror after receiving earthquake warnings on their phones.