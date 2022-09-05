South Korea prepared for a ‘very strong’ storm, businesses shut down.

On Monday, South Korea upped its typhoon warning to the highest level as Typhoon Hinnamnor triggered airline cancellations, the suspension of some commercial operations, and the closure of schools.

As the typhoon came from the south at a speed of 33 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and high winds lashed the country’s south (20.5 mph). After passing over the holiday island of Jeju on Monday, Hinnamnor is predicted to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol said he will be on emergency alert, a day after asking authorities to do everything possible to limit the typhoon’s impact.

‘Very strong winds and heavy rains are forecast across the country through Tuesday owing to the typhoon, with very high waves and storm and tsunami expected in the coastline region,’ the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) stated.

According to the company, Hinnamnor is heading northeast toward Sapporo, Japan.

Typhoons are classified as regular, strong, extremely powerful, or super strong in South Korea. Typhoons with ‘very powerful’ winds, such as Hinnamnor, can reach speeds of up to 53 metres per second.