Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’ version will debut in 2024.

At the current D23 expo, the first look from Marc Webb’s ‘Snow White’ was unveiled. The film is a remake of the classic 1937 Disney animated musical fantasy film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which was based on a screenplay written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Actress Gal Gadot portrays the Evil Queen, while Rachel Zegler of ‘West Side Story’ plays the title character. The tale is based on a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, just like the original. Jonathan is a brand-new character created for the movie, and Andrew Burnap portrays him.

Disney has started creating hybrid live-action/photorealistic CGI versions of a number of their animation classics. While some efforts have received positive reviews, some have received negative ones. Nearly all of them, however, have been box office successes. So the House of Mouse is not likely to stop anytime soon.

One of the most well-known fairy tales of all time is Snow White. The narrative has seen numerous adaptations. The plot of the live-action ‘Snow White’ is anticipated to be authentic to the fairy tale.

The movie ‘Snow White’ is scheduled to come out in 2024.