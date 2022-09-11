18 killed in bus- fuel tanker collision

Ciudad Victoria: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people were burnt to death after a collision between a bus and fuel tanker in Mexico. The accident took place at a point where a highway from Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas state crosses one from Monterrey in neighbouring Nuevo Leon state.

Both the vehicles were completely burnt in the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by one of the truck’s two tank trailers coming lose. The truck was carrying two fuel tank trailers. Such double-container freight trucks have been involved in numerous deadly crashes in the past in the country.