King Charles promises to work for the welfare of people in Northern Ireland.

Following in the footsteps of his late mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s King Charles declared on Tuesday that he will work for the wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland.

Charles recalled his mother’s ‘shining example’ and declared, ‘I take up my new duties resolute to pursue the wellbeing of all the citizens of Northern Ireland.’

‘The Queen made a commitment at the outset of her life of service to devote herself to her country and her people and to uphold the values of constitutional governance, and she kept this commitment with firm faith.’