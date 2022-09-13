Turkey supports Azerbaijan and urges Armenia to stop provocations

Following confrontations between the two South Caucasus nations, which rekindled long-standing animosity, Turkey declared on Tuesday that it was still supporting Azerbaijan and urged Armenia to ‘stop its provocations.’

According to the ministry, Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defence minister, spoke with Zakir Hasanov, his colleague from Azerbaijan. He emphasised that Turkey has supported brotherly Azerbaijan in its just causes and will do so in the future.

Russian news outlets stated the battles early on Tuesday were related to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan re-established complete authority over following a six-week struggle in 2020.

For the outburst, Baku and Yerevan have laid blame on one another.

Despite being a strong ally of Azerbaijan, Turkey is a neighbour of both nations and has supported that nation’s effort to expel ethnic Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 by deploying armed drones.